Al-Qassam Fighters Target Israeli Tanks, Soldiers in Beit Lahia Operations

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Qassam fighters struck Israeli tanks and troops in Beit Lahia, as Israel ramped up airstrikes and warned of Hamas’s growing rocket capabilities.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, revealed on Monday the details of two operations it carried out on Saturday against Israeli occupation forces and vehicles in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the group, its fighters struck two Israeli tanks in the Aslan area using 105-mm Al-Yassin missiles. They also targeted a group of Israeli soldiers who had taken cover inside a house in the same area, using an anti-personnel missile.

These operations come as the Israeli army claims to have carried out over 200 airstrikes across the Gaza Strip in the past 48 hours, targeting what it described as militants, weapons depots, rocket launchers, and tunnel entrances.

The Israeli military also said it struck a building in southern Gaza allegedly used by Hamas to store weapons, bombed a group of individuals it accused of engaging its forces in the south, and destroyed a building in the north reportedly used by an elite Hamas member.

Rocket Fire

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 14 reported that three rockets were launched toward the Kissufim area. Two of them fell inside the Gaza envelope.

Israeli Army Radio stated that a total of eight rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel over the past week.

According to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, an Israeli military official acknowledged that Hamas had succeeded in producing hundreds of new rockets, with dozens capable of reaching central Israel.

A report from the Israeli newspaper Walla on Monday also acknowledged that the Israeli military estimates that approximately 40,000 armed fighters still remain in Gaza, along with what it describes as an “extensive tunnel system,” particularly concentrated in Gaza City, Khan Yunis, and the central refugee camps.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel, backed fully by the United States, has waged a genocidal war on Gaza, resulting in over 177,000 Palestinians killed or wounded, the majority of them women and children. More than 14,000 remain missing.

(PC, AJA)