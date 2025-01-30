Prisoner Exchange Highlights Palestinian Unity: What Are Key Resistance Groups in Gaza?

By Romana Rubeo

The Joint Operations Room unites 12 Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza, coordinating efforts in their fight against the Israeli occupation.

The third batch of prisoners was handed over on Thursday to the Red Cross by the Al-Quds Brigades, along with the Al-Qassam Brigades, and with participation from the Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades.

This development highlights the significant role of the Joint Operations Room, a coalition of Palestinian groups coordinating their efforts in the ongoing struggle against Israeli occupation.

The Joint Operations Room

The Joint Operations Room is a coalition of 12 Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza that coordinates military operations against the Israeli occupation.

The most prominent factions involved in the Joint Operations Room include the Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades (the military wing of Hamas), the Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad), and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, alongside smaller factions like the Popular Resistance Committees and Palestinian National Resistance Brigades.

While each group maintains its own identity and ideology, the Joint Operations Room helps synchronize their efforts, making it a powerful tool in the resistance’s fight against the occupation.

Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades are the military wing of Hamas and the most formidable faction within the Joint Operations Room.

Formed in 1987 during the First Intifada, Al-Qassam’s combat prowess has grown significantly over the years.

From humble beginnings with simple weapons, the brigades now possess advanced missile systems, drones, and anti-tank capabilities.

The Al-Aqsa Flood operation, led by Mohammed Deif, demonstrated the military strength and intelligence capabilities of Al-Qassam, further enhancing its reputation within Palestinian resistance.

The brigades have grown into a quasi-regular army, with its forces stationed in Gaza and other areas, including the occupied West Bank.

While its exact numbers remain undisclosed, estimates suggest the brigades command approximately 20,000 to 40,000 members.

Their operational reach extends beyond Gaza to the West Bank, particularly in cities like Jenin and Jericho.

Al-Quds Brigades

The Al-Quds Brigades represent the military arm of the Islamic Jihad Movement, another significant force in Palestinian Resistance.

Like Al-Qassam, Al-Quds Brigades have evolved from rudimentary attacks to sophisticated military operations, including rocket attacks on Israeli cities like Tel Aviv.

The group is known for its focus on strategic long-range attacks, such as launching missiles at Israel’s nuclear reactor in Dimona.

While it has suffered numerous losses due to Israeli strikes, it continues to be a powerful force within Gaza.

Its operatives are also stationed in the occupied West Bank, where they have conducted numerous successful operations.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades originated as the military arm of the Fatah Movement.

However, since separating from Fatah in 2007, the Brigades have maintained their independent resistance.

Their decentralized structure, where local groups operate autonomously, has enabled them to remain active in both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

Although less organized than Hamas and Islamic Jihad, the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades have carried out numerous high-profile operations, including attacks on illegal Israeli settlements and security forces.

Their strength reportedly lies in their decentralized, grassroots approach, with cells scattered across occupied Palestine.

Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades are the military wing of the Popular Resistance Committees.

This group emerged during the Second Intifada and has maintained a strong presence in Gaza, focusing on direct confrontations with Israeli forces.

Al-Nasser Brigades are known for their successful operations, including the destruction of Israeli Merkava tanks, and their well-known attack on a security bus in Rafah.

The group rejects peace accords like Oslo, seeing them as a betrayal that further entrenched the occupation.

The Al-Nasser Salah al-Din Brigades operate primarily in Gaza but have also conducted raids in the occupied West Bank.

Palestinian National Resistance Brigades

The Palestinian National Resistance Brigades are the military arm of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP).

Established in 2000, the Brigades have fought alongside other groups against the Israeli occupation. Known for their Marxist-Leninist ideology, they engage in guerrilla warfare and have been involved in significant military operations throughout Gaza and the West Bank.

The Brigades were part of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and continue to resist Israeli attempts to displace Palestinians and expand settlements.

Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades

Named after the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), the Martyr Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades honor the legacy of Mustafa Ali al-Zubari, who was assassinated by Israeli forces during the Second Intifada.

The Brigades’ operations are focused on military resistance and sabotage against Israeli military targets.

The Brigades are a key faction in the Joint Operations Room and continue to operate both in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, carrying out significant attacks on Israeli forces and settlements.

Mujahideen Battalions

The Mujahideen Battalions are a more recent addition to the resistance movement.

Originally formed in 2006, they are aligned with the Palestinian Mujahideen Movement, which split from Fatah.

The Mujahideen Battalions are part of the Joint Operations Room and have been involved in many operations, including raids on Israeli settlements and attacks on military outposts.

Ansar Battalions

The Ansar Battalions are affiliated with the Palestinian Freedom Movement, which was founded in 2007.

They focus on resistance against the Israeli occupation, particularly in Gaza.

Like other groups, they oppose the Oslo Accords and view them as a betrayal of Palestinian rights. Their activities include operations against Israeli settlements and military installations.

