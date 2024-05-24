GAZA LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu to Address US Congress | Israeli Massacres in Gaza Continue | Spain: No One Will Stop Us – Day 231

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite threats by Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, Spain reiterated that no one will prevent Madrid from recognizing the state of Palestine. Israeli forces continued to carry out massacres in Gaza, launching intense raids in the northern, central, and southern areas. The Speaker of US House Representatives, Mike Johnson, said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netayahu will soon address the Congress. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,800 Palestinians have been killed, and 80,011 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7 .

LATEST UPDATES

Friday, May 24, 11:30 am (GMT +2)

NETANYAHU: We are doing everything in our power to bring back the living and the dead.

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the recovery of the bodies of 3 prisoners in Gaza.

SPANISH FM ALBAREZ: No one will prevent us from recognizing Palestine.

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announces the targeting of Haifa Port.

JOSEP BORRELL: Recognizing a Palestinian state is not a gift to Hamas.

Friday, May 24, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli bombing targeted the west of the town of Al-Zawaida in the central Gaza Strip, leaving two dead.

ISRAELI FM KATZ: the Spanish Consulate in Jerusalem was prevented from serving the Palestinians after Madrid recognized the Palestinian state.

AL-JAZERA: Israeli occupation targeted Hamdan Street in the Al-Faluga area in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, with air and artillery bombardment.

Friday, May 24, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery shelling continued on the Al-Fakhoura area, west of the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces launched violent raids on the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 24, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Five Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Al-Fakhoura neighborhood, west of the Jabalia refugee camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Friday, May 24, 07:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: We intercepted a drone coming from the east.

Friday, May 24, 06:00 am (GMT +2)

WORKD BANK: The risk of financial collapse of the Palestinian Authority – which administers the West Bank – is increasing after its financial situation deteriorated in the past three months.

Friday, May 24, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

SPEAKER OF US HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: We will soon host Netanyahu in Congress.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli vehicles stationed in the Netzarim axis were firing heavily at the southern neighborhoods of Gaza City.

Friday, May 24, 01:30 am (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation aircraft launched new raids on the eastern areas of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, while the occupation artillery continued to bomb the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

