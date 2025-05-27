LIVE BLOG: Yemen Fires Missiles | Gaza Massacres Continue amid Fierce Resistance – Day 598

AL-JAZEERA (Citing British Media): Over 800 British legal experts have demanded that the UK government impose sanctions on the Israeli government, according to a letter addressed to the British Prime Minister and reported by The Guardian.

The letter asserts that all states, including Britain, are obligated to take all steps to prevent genocide in Gaza and to utilize all means to ensure an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire.

The legal experts further urged the British government to employ all measures to ensure the unimpeded entry of aid into Gaza.

They called on the UK government to impose sanctions on the Israeli government and all those involved in illegal conduct. They also demanded a review of commercial relations with Israel and the suspension of the joint roadmap.

Furthermore, the legal professionals demanded that the British government implement the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court regarding Palestine.