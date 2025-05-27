LIVE BLOG: Yemen Fires Missiles | Gaza Massacres Continue amid Fierce Resistance – Day 598

A video circulating on social media shows a Yemeni missile flying over occupied Jerusalem on Tuesday morning. The Israeli army claimed it intercepted the missile before it reached its target.
Meanwhile, Palestinian resistance groups in Gaza announced a series of operations as Israeli massacres continued. Airstrikes and artillery shelling across the Strip have killed and wounded scores of Palestinians.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 53,939 and injured 122,797 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Palestinian Killed After Being Shot by Occupation Forces in Jericho
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Palestinian Red Crescent announced the killing of a citizen who succumbed to wounds sustained from being shot by Israeli occupation forces in the city of Jericho, in the eastern West
Second Yemeni Missile Intercepted by Israeli Army
STATEMENT: The Israeli army claimed a short while ago that it intercepted another missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.
Earlier today, the Israeli army had announced that a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel was detected and subsequently intercepted.
The army added that sirens were activated in several areas in Israel.
800 Legal Experts Demand UK Sanctions on Israel
AL-JAZEERA (Citing British Media): Over 800 British legal experts have demanded that the UK government impose sanctions on the Israeli government, according to a letter addressed to the British Prime Minister and reported by The Guardian.
The letter asserts that all states, including Britain, are obligated to take all steps to prevent genocide in Gaza and to utilize all means to ensure an immediate, unconditional, and permanent ceasefire.
The legal experts further urged the British government to employ all measures to ensure the unimpeded entry of aid into Gaza.
They called on the UK government to impose sanctions on the Israeli government and all those involved in illegal conduct. They also demanded a review of commercial relations with Israel and the suspension of the joint roadmap.
Furthermore, the legal professionals demanded that the British government implement the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court regarding Palestine.
