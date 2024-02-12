All Eyes on Rafah: Israel Kills, Wound Hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza

Director of Kuwait Hospital in the city, Suhaib Al-Hams, said the hospital is overwhelmed with seriously wounded patients and lacks sufficient medications and supplies.

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli occupation forces embarked on an intense bombardment campaign targeting the densely overcrowded southern Gaza city of Rafah, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians, including a significant number of children and women.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported the tragic killing of more than 100 civilians, including children and women, with hundreds more wounded. The casualties were rushed to hospitals across the city.

The Palestinian Red Crescent stated that Rafah is witnessing fierce Israeli airstrikes concentrated in the city center, hitting residential homes near the Red Crescent headquarters.

Director of Kuwait Hospital in the city, Suhaib Al-Hams, said the hospital is overwhelmed with seriously wounded patients and lacks sufficient medications and supplies.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli warplanes launched approximately 40 airstrikes, targeting numerous homes and mosques sheltering displaced individuals across the city. This was accompanied by intense artillery shelling and naval bombardment on Rafah.

Civilian vehicles carrying casualties arrived at Kuwaiti Hospital in Rafah, while hundreds evacuated to the hospital to escape the ongoing bombardment, according to local sources and witnesses.

Among the targeted mosques were Al-Rahma in Shaboura and Al-Huda in the Yibna refugee camps, both accommodating dozens of displaced families, along with more than 14 inhabited houses. The Israeli airstrikes also extended to areas near the border with Egypt.

Estimates indicate around 1.4 million citizens and internally displaced refugees are currently present in Rafah after Israeli occupation forces compelled hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from northern Gaza to relocate southwards in the early stages of the current aggression.

Nasser Hospital

Meanwhile, at least seven civilians today were killed and about 14 medical staff and displaced persons were wounded by Israeli snipers in the vicinity of the Nasser Medical Complex, in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

Sewage water flooded the emergency department and hampered the work of the crews at Nasser Medical Complex, which has been under a strict Israeli military siege for the 22nd day.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 28,340 Palestinians have been killed, and 67,984 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The bodies of 67 Palestinians were transferred to hospitals after the occupation massacre in the city of Rafah, and that the process of retrieving the victims is still continuing. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/OL2Ag2bgSD pic.twitter.com/7ESkVQIftg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 12, 2024

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

(PC, WAFA)