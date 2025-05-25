Ambush and Tunnel Blast: Qassam Details Complex Attack in Khan Yunis

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media confirmed helicopter evacuations after a major “security incident” in Khan Yunis, reportedly involving serious injuries among occupation soldiers.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced that its fighters carried out a double operation targeting Israeli forces positioned inside a house in Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Brigades said that “after returning from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed carrying out a complex operation targeting an Israeli army force entrenched inside a house east of the town of Al-Qarara, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip”.

The statement further noted that the “fighters detonated several high-explosive devices at the house, killing and wounding enemy soldiers after the house collapsed.”

“They also detonated a tunnel entrance on a number of soldiers who arrived at the scene and clashed against them using light weapons,” the statement added.

A direct clash ensued, involving light weapons. Israeli helicopters were reportedly seen landing in the area to evacuate the wounded.

🟢Al-Qassam Brigades: 🔻On May 20, 2025, Al-Qassam fighters carried out a complex operation in eastern Khan Younis, targeting occupation forces inside a house. They demolished the house with powerful explosives, causing death and injuries among the enemy. 🔻They also detonated… pic.twitter.com/9vL9SYP0aW — الأخ الكبير (@BIG__Brother7) May 25, 2025

According to the Brigades, the operation was carried out on the morning of Tuesday, May 20, as part of their ongoing response to Israeli military actions in Gaza and as a continuation of armed resistance.

The announcement coincided with reports in Israeli media confirming that military helicopters were dispatched to evacuate soldiers following a security incident, the details of which remain classified by the Israeli army. The reports indicated that at least two soldiers sustained serious injuries.

According to official Israeli military figures, 854 soldiers and officers have been killed since the war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, including 413 in ground operations. Additionally, 5,846 have been wounded, with 2,641 injured in ground combat.

These figures include casualties in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, and Israel but exclude members of the police and intelligence services.

⚡️Al-Qassam Brigades: After returning from the front lines, our Mujahideen confirmed carrying out a complex operation targeting a Zionist force using a civilian home as a military base, east of Al-Qarara, in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip. Our Mujahideen detonated the… pic.twitter.com/fzeIwgANsj — Warfare Analysis (@warfareanalysis) May 25, 2025

However, Israel faces accusations of underreporting its military losses, particularly in light of repeated Palestinian resistance claims of deadly operations and ambushes against Israeli forces.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 53,000, wounding more than 122,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(The Palestine Chronicle)