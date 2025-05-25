Netanyahu’s Appointment of David Zini to Shin Bet Triggers Institutional Dispute

Netanyahu’s decision to appoint David Zini as Shin Bet head has ignited internal backlash, revealing fractures within Israel’s security and political establishment.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing sharp criticism from senior military officials and political figures following his decision to appoint General David Zini as the new head of the Shin Bet internal security agency.

According to Channel 13, high-ranking Israeli army officers have deemed Zini unfit for the role, with some reportedly urging him to step down.

The channel also reported that outgoing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar informed his aides he would remain in office if legal complications prevented the appointment of a successor.

Former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot publicly condemned the move, describing the appointment of a Shin Bet chief during wartime as a “farce.” He called on Zini to reject the position, stating that the decision was driven by “distorted considerations.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation reported that several former Shin Bet directors have petitioned the Supreme Court to name Ronen Bar’s deputy as interim chief. They also demanded the establishment of new legal procedures to regulate the appointment process for the agency’s leadership.

Netanyahu announced Zini’s appointment last Thursday, set to replace Bar, whose term ends on June 15. However, the decision has sparked political and legal controversy.

Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara criticized the move, arguing that Netanyahu violated legal protocols and raised concerns about a potential conflict of interest.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the attorney general advised against any new appointments until a proper legal framework is in place.

The army’s leadership was also reportedly blindsided. According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir was notified of the appointment just three minutes before it was made public and had no prior knowledge or input in the decision.

Ronen Bar had previously announced his intention to step down in mid-June. In March, Netanyahu attempted to dismiss him, triggering a legal and political standoff.

The Supreme Court later intervened, suspending the dismissal and prompting the government to reverse course in April.

(PC, AJA)