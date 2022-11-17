US Congressman Introduces ‘Justice for Shireen Act’

US congressman Andre Carson introduced on Monday the Justice for Shireen Act, requiring an investigation into the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

A press release published on the congressman’s official website on Wednesday said the Justice for Shireen Act seeks answers to many unanswered questions, including what happened before, during and after the killing.

“This bill would also identify any US defense materials or services involved in Abu Akleh’s death,” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Palestine Chronicle (@palestinechron)

Abu Akleh was killed on May 11, 2022, while wearing a clearly marked press vest and reporting on an Israeli military raid in the occupied city of Jenin.

Later that month, Carson led a letter signed by 58 Members of Congress, to the FBI and State Department calling for an independent and open investigation.

Earlier this week, the US Department of Justice notified its Israeli counterpart that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has opened a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding Abu Akleh’s assassination.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL )