Amid Israeli Genocide – Gaza’s Faith Unbroken (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

Faith is a central component in the lives of Palestinians. Gaza, now undergoing an Israeli genocide, is in greater need of its faith than ever before.

The Palestine Chronicle joined a group of girls as they learned Quranic recitation inside a tent in a displacement camp in Rafah.

Faith-related activities in Gaza, as in much of the Muslim world, are particularly rife in the holy month of Ramadan.

Rafah, the Gaza Strip’s southernmost city, is now the home of nearly 1.5 million Palestinians, who had escaped Israeli attacks in various parts of the Strip, especially in the north.

Living in crowded refugee camps, the displaced Gazans are suffering from a lack of food, water, medical attention and much more.

Despite this, they continue to hold various educational activities, where teachers hold classes in tents or in the open air.

(The Palestine Chronicle)