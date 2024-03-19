GAZA LIVE BLOG: Netanyahu Sidelines Gantz | New Massacres in Gaza | Israeli Minister: No Alternative to Invading Rafah – Day 165

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to sideline War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz from decision-making in the negotiations taking place in Qatar, according to Israeli media. Israeli Minister Avi Dichter said there is no alternative to the invasion of Rafah, while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Israel must protect civilians. New massacres were carried out across the Gaza Strip, particularly in Gaza City and the Shati (Beach) camp. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,726 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,792 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

LATEST UPDATES

Tuesday, March 18, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PRCS: 14 members of our crews were killed in Gaza since the beginning of the war.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded as a result of raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on homes west of Gaza City, and artillery shelling targeting the Beach Camp in the Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: tents of displaced people in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip were drowned as a result of heavy rains.

Tuesday, March 18, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI MINISTER AVI DICHTER: There is no alternative to a ground operation in Rafah to undermine Hamas.

BLINKEN: Israel must protect civilians in Gaza and provide aid.

Tuesday, March 18, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli occupation aircraft launched raids on several areas in the western and central Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI HAYOM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to exclude Israeli War Council member Benny Gantz from decision-making in the negotiations taking place in Qatar to reach a ceasefire and release the detainees.

Tuesday, March 18, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

US STATE DEPARTMENT: Blinken will visit Saudi Arabia and Egypt to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza and the entry of humanitarian aid.

Tuesday, March 18, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli occupation artillery was shelling the vicinity of the town of Al-Qarara, north of the city of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

Tuesday, March 18, 05:00 am (GMT+2)

WHITE HOUSE: Biden reiterated his concern about the possibility of Israel launching a ground operation in Rafah.

Tuesday, March 18, BIDEN: I asked Netanyahu to target Hamas without attacking Rafah

Tuesday, March 18, 1:45 am (GMT+2)

SHEHAB: Israeli strikes target an UNRWA aid center in Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving two dead and a number of wounded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)