Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Injure Two Others near Jenin

Israeli forces early Thursday killed a Palestinian youth and injured two others in the village of Burqin, near the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Medical sources at Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital identified the slain Palestinian as 22-year-old Alaa Zyoud, a resident of the village of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, WAFA reported.

The father of the martyr Alaa' Zyoud bidding farewell to his son who was shot dead by IOF pre-dawn today. pic.twitter.com/xHR7pPBGsz — Kuffiya (@Kuffiya3) September 30, 2021

Eyewitnesses told WAFA that a large Israeli military force surrounded a house in the al-Matalla area, while undercover forces, known as Musta’ribeen in Hebrew, gunned down Zyoud in the vicinity of the house, and injured two others.

They added that the Israeli forces prevented paramedics from providing first aid to Zyoud, who was left bleeding to death.

The injuries, who remained unidentified, were rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment, WAFA noted.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)