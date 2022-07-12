Amnesty UK to Release ‘End Israeli Apartheid’ Merchandise Line

Amnesty International UK announced on Monday a new line of merchandise titled “End Israeli Apartheid,” the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The announcement was made in a tweet by Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK campaign manager for Israel/Palestine and Syria.

Recognising Israel's racist system of apartheid for what it is, is the first step to dismantling it. 3 questions on #IsraeliApartheid, answered 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/mVn63njHp3 — Amnesty UK (@AmnestyUK) July 5, 2022

“New Amnesty UK T-shirts, briefings, and other merch to support the #EndIsraeliApartheid global campaign – more coming soon,” Benedict tweeted.

“Our campaign to help end Israel’s cruel system of apartheid against Palestinians has seen an excellent response from people who are opposed to racism and discrimination,” Kristyan Benedict, Amnesty International UK’s Crisis Response Manager, said in press remarks.

“We expect the t-shirts and other End Israeli Apartheid campaign products to be popular. The first set of t-shirts will be available in the coming days, with more in development in partnership with Palestinian artists.”

New Amnesty UK T-shirts, briefings, and other merch to support the #EndIsraeliApartheid global campaign – more coming soon.. pic.twitter.com/yurulFNeOD — kristyan benedict (@KreaseChan) July 11, 2022

Last February, the group detailed in a milestone report “how Israel has established a system of institutional discrimination, oppression and domination against the Palestinian people.”

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)