An Ode to the Children of Palestine

By Maliha Iqbal

I can see you standing

Surrounded by the rubble of the house where you once lived

Still holding on to your colorful teddy bear.

What does it feel like

When you get your own room finally and you decorate the walls

With stickers and your favorite colors, knowing

That the walls may collapse on you in your sleep

Because of a stray missile.

Are you used to seeing your parents sobbing in front of you?

Do you wake up in the middle of the night,

Frightened by the sound of gunfire?

Or do you continue sleeping because they are just

Routine sounds in the background for you.

Would calm, silent nights unsettle you?

Has there ever been a time when you did not have nightmares?

Do you feel happy when your school declares holiday every other day?

I wonder how many funerals you have attended.

I see you standing

Surrounded by death and destruction

The dark world around is closing in

Barbed wires are creeping up on you

The West Bank wall is casting its long shadow over you,

But you are still holding on to your colorful teddy bear.

– Maliha Iqbal is a student and writer from Aligarh, India. She can be reached at malihaiqbal327@gmail.com. She contributed this poem to The Palestine Chronicle