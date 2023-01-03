US State Representative Calls Israel ‘Apartheid Run Thuggery Terrorist Regime’

Massachusetts State Representative Jamie Zahlaway Belsito. (Photo: via Belsito TW Page)

Massachusetts State Representative Jamie Zahlaway Belsito strongly slammed Israel’s policies against Palestinians last week, saying it’s on a “mission to kill Palestinians,” and steal their lands.

The politician representing the 4th Essex district in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, took it to her official Twitter page to say that Israel “is an apartheid run thuggery terrorist regime,” while calling on the United States to acknowledge that.

“The US must acknowledge that the Israel administration is an apartheid run thuggery terrorist regime on a mission to kill Palestinians,” she said.

“Killing and land taking has nothing to do with anti-semitism. It is genocide.”

In another tweet earlier in December, Belsito lauded the Jordanian film Farha, by Jordanian director Darine Sallam, which depicts Zionist militias killing or displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during The Nakba (“The Catastrophe”).

Belsito was elected on November 30, 2021, in a special election following former Representative Brad Hill’s appointment to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

(PC, WAFA, SOCIAL)

