And the Winner is: Gaza Celebrates Its Young Athletes

December 16, 2021 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinian young athletes participate in various running competitions in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Mahmoud Ajjour - Gaza

Gaza athletes participate in various running competitions organized by the Palestinian Association for Track and Field in cooperation with the sports committee of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The events that took place in the Beit Hanoun region saw the participation of many boys and girls, mostly from middle schools throughout the Gaza Strip. The events were sponsored by the Bank of Palestine.

Following are the names of the winners in the various events: 

  • 3 km category (boys): Anas Abu Balimah
  •  2 km category (girls): Marah Bilal al-Massri
  • 4 km category (adults): Wasim Aiman Abu Deeb

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

- Mahmoud Ajjour is a Gaza-based photojournalist. He is also the Palestine Chronicle's correspondent in the Gaza Strip.
