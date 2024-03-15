‘Horrific Crimes’ – Over 100 Palestinians Killed, Wounded in New ‘Flour Massacre’ in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Friday on crowds of Palestinians awaiting humanitarian aid at the Kuwait Roundabout in Gaza City, killing at least one and wounding dozens, Al-Jazeera reported.

This comes after another ‘flour massacre’ committed by Israel on Thursday night when at least 20 Palestinians were killed and 155 wounded.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza issued a statement saying that the incident that occurred at the Kuwait Roundabout demonstrated “Israel’s premeditated intent to carry out a new and horrific massacre.”

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA confirmed that scores of Palestinians were killed and injured.

The moment when Israeli forces opened fire at residents, who attempted to pull out dead bodies of citizens, who were killed yesterday in a new flour massacre. Video credit: Mahmoud Essa pic.twitter.com/mZCRA4nzlL — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 15, 2024

Hamas: Biden is Responsible

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas held the administration of US President Joe Biden and the international community responsible for the continued massacres committed by the Israeli occupation.

“We hold the Biden administration responsible for the continued massacres committed by the Nazi occupation army with open American weapons and support,” Hamas said in a statement on Thursday.

“The failure of the international community and the United Nations to take action against the occupation army was effectively a green light to commit more horrific crimes, which are part of the genocide and ethnic cleansing against our Palestinian people, fully supported by the administration of President Biden, who protects the criminal entity from any international prosecution,” it added.

Hamas called on the United Nations and the Arab League to urgently intervene to stop the genocide and take measures to bring in aid.

A testimony by a resident in northern Gaza on last night's flour massacre. pic.twitter.com/WwAZ5j8Fbf — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 15, 2024

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 31,490 Palestinians have been killed, and 73,439 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

