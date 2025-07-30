Another Massacre near Gaza Aid Centers as Israel Opens Fire on Civilians

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 16 Palestinians were killed Wednesday by Israeli forces, including 13 people seeking food, as strikes and demolitions escalated across the Strip.

Israeli occupation forces opened fire on Wednesday on crowds of starving Palestinians searching for food near three aid distribution centers in the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding dozens.

According to sources in Gaza hospitals, 16 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire since dawn today, including 13 people who were seeking humanitarian assistance.

Al-Awda Hospital reported that three Palestinians waiting for aid were killed by Israeli gunfire east of Nuseirat camp, near the Netzarim axis in the central Gaza Strip.

At nearly the same time, Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians queuing for food near an aid distribution center north of Rafah, killing six people and injuring more than 40, according to the Nasser Medical Complex in nearby Khan Yunis.

Only a handful of trucks have entered Gaza—nowhere near enough to meet even the basic needs of a small portion of the population after months of sealed crossings and a war of starvation. International bodies confirm: hundreds were killed by Israeli fire while trying to access… pic.twitter.com/ijf2dATY4r — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 30, 2025

Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza also reported that eight aid seekers were injured by Israeli gunfire at the Nabulsi Junction, west of Gaza City.

In addition to targeting starving civilians, an Israeli drone struck a group of people filling water tanks in the Al-Mawasi area west of Rafah, wounding seven, according to Gaza’s emergency services.

These new attacks come one day after more than 30 Palestinians were killed and dozens of other starving civilians were injured by Israeli bullets and shells near aid distribution centers run by the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Since this organization took control of aid distribution under a US-Israeli plan in May, its centers have become sites of repeated massacres carried out by Israeli forces and foreign contractors, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and injuries to around 8,000 others, according to the latest figures from the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued to carry out air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, despite the occupation’s announcement of a so-called “humanitarian truce” in three densely populated areas.

In Gaza City, one Palestinian was killed and others were injured by Israeli shelling in the Old City.

Palestinian sources reported that three people were injured in an airstrike targeting a home on Al-Jalaa Street in central Gaza City.

Injuries were also reported following another airstrike on a house near the Dabbit Junction in Gaza City.

Simultaneously, the eastern neighborhoods of Gaza City—including Shuja’iyya—were subjected to ongoing air and artillery bombardment.

Last night, Israeli forces detonated a booby-trapped robot in Jabalia, in northern Gaza.

In the central Gaza Strip, Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes this morning on the city of Deir al-Balah, including a strike that targeted the minaret of the Abu Salim Mosque, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli aircraft also dropped flares and conducted additional strikes north of the nearby Nuseirat camp.

In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli tanks opened fire northwest of Khan Yunis, while at the same time, occupation forces carried out new home demolitions around Asdaa Prison, west of the city.

Palestinian medical sources reported that 86 Palestinians were killed yesterday, bringing the total death toll from Israel’s ongoing war of extermination in Gaza to over 60,000, with nearly 146,000 wounded, according to data from the Ministry of Health in the Strip.

(PC, AJA)