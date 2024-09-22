Hezbollah’s ‘Open Account’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 352

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ramat David Air Base is one of Israel’s main military airports, not only in the north but across the country. At dawn on Sunday, the Lebanese group Hezbollah bombed the air base, not just once but twice.

What makes this choice particularly interesting is that a few months ago, Hezbollah revealed footage taken by a reconnaissance drone, known as Hudhud, highlighting the precise coordinates of the massive military area.

Later, to send a message of defiance, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant held a press conference from Ramat David, while surrounded by F-15 fighter jets and Israeli pilots.

That defiance, however, was short-lived. Though Israel has slapped a gag order so as to hide the extent of the damage of the Hezbollah missiles, some early estimates suggest that the base was most likely hit with a degree of precision.

Hezbollah took its message even further, by bombing the Rafael industrial-military complex, the jewel of the crown of Israel’s military industries.

Though Israeli officials rushed to minimize the impact of the Hezbollah strikes, codenamed operation ‘Open Account’, there is little that Israel could do to prevent others from reading the meaning of the Hezbollah military operations in its proper context.

Indeed, it was a devastating blow that Israel itself had not expected, neither in terms of the extent nor in terms of the nature of the targets or the duration.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a military bulldozer of the “D9” type with a Tandem shell in the Al-Shouka area, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam fighters successfully targeted a zionist infantry patrol with a television anti-personnel explosive device, causing deaths and injuries in the Al-Shouka area, east of Rafah city, in the southern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targets a zionist Merkava tank with a Shuath explosive device in the Al-Shoukq area east of Rafah city in the southern Strip.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 22-09-2024, targeted the Ramat David base and airport with dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles, in response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions and led to the fall of many civilian martyrs.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, for the second time, on Sunday 22-09-2024, targeted the Ramat David base and airport with dozens of Fadi-1 and Fadi-2 missiles, in response to the repeated Israeli attacks that targeted various Lebanese regions and led to the fall of many civilian martyrs.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, bombed the military industry complexes of the Rafael Company, which specializes in electronic means and equipment, located in the Zevulun area north of Haifa, with dozens of Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets, at 6:30 AM, Sunday, 22/9/2024, and victory is only from Allah.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Sunday 22-09-2024, launched two aerial attacks, with squadrons of attack drones targeting newly established positions of the enemy soldiers around the Manara site and Yiftah barracks, hitting their targets with precision.”

