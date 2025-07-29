LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hits Famine Threshold, UNRWA Reports, as Death Toll Exceeds 60,000 – Day 662

AL-JAZEERA: The US State Department has sharply criticized a recent meeting in New York concerning the two-state solution, calling it a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th.

The State Department affirmed that the US would not participate in “this insult.”

Regarding the humanitarian situation, the US acknowledged that ‘aid is still insufficient’ and stated its focus remains on increasing aid, achieving a ceasefire, and ending the bloodshed.