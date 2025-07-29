LIVE BLOG: Gaza Hits Famine Threshold, UNRWA Reports, as Death Toll Exceeds 60,000 – Day 662

The UNRWA chief says the “threshold of famine has been reached with widespread starvation and malnutrition” across Gaza.
Meanwhile, the National Council of Palestinian Tribes and Clans accused Israel of deceiving the international community by pretending to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 60,034 and injured 145,870 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
UK Prime Minister’s Office: Starmer Reaffirms Firm Support for Israel
UK PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE: Keir Starmer reaffirmed to Benjamin Netanyahu Britain’s unwavering support for Israel and its right to defend itself.
Conditional Recognition: UK to Recognize Palestine unless Israel Agrees to Ceasefire
UK MP Jeremy Corbyn: Time to Get Tough on Israel
AL-JAZEERA: No country should be exporting weapons to a state committing genocide. Israel has been granted a veto to do whatever it wants. It is time for everyone to get tough with Israel. Britain should loudly declare that it will recognize the State of Palestine.
Israel Considers Alternatives after End of “Gideon’s Chariots” Operation
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli security establishment is studying alternatives following the end of the “Gideon’s Chariots” operation, which failed to make any breakthroughs on the prisoner issue. O
Washington Calls UN Meeting on Two-State Solution a 'Slap in the Face' to October 7 Victims
AL-JAZEERA: The US State Department has sharply criticized a recent meeting in New York concerning the two-state solution, calling it a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th.
The State Department affirmed that the US would not participate in “this insult.”
Regarding the humanitarian situation, the US acknowledged that ‘aid is still insufficient’ and stated its focus remains on increasing aid, achieving a ceasefire, and ending the bloodshed.
UN Conference on Palestine Opens amid Gaza Genocide, Starvation
Netherlands Declares Israeli Ministers Persona Non Grata over ‘Ethnic Cleansing’ Rhetoric
THE PALESTINE CHRONICLE: The Netherlands has declared Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich persona non grata over calls for ethnic cleansing and incitement against Palestinians.
Odeh Hadhalin, Activist from ‘No Other Land’, Shot Dead by Illegal Israeli Settler
THE PALESTINE CHRONICLE: In video footage of the incident, a settler by the name of Yinon Levi – previously placed under international sanctions for extreme violence – is seen wielding a gun at Palestinian villagers.
Lapid: Extreme Government Trying to Push Annexation of Northern Gaza
ISRAELI MEDIA: Yair Lapid, the head of Israel’s opposition, has accused the current “extreme government” of attempting to normalize the idea of annexing the northern Gaza Strip.
Lapid warned of the financial implications of such a move, stating that annexing northern Gaza would mean Israeli funds would be diverted to educate Gaza’s children, treat its residents, repair its roads, and supply it with water and electricity.
He presented an alternative to annexation and its consequences: ending the war, returning the captives, withdrawing from Gaza, and handing over its administration to Egypt.
Ansarallah Claims Attack on Ben Gurion Airport with Hypersonic Missile
STATEMENT: Yahya Saree, the military spokesperson for Ansarallah, announced that their forces carried out a “qualitative military operation” targeting Lod Airport (Ben Gurion Airport) in the occupied Jaffa area.
Saree stated that the attack on Lod Airport was conducted with a hypersonic ballistic missile called “Palestine 2.”
He said that the operation caused “millions of Zionists to head to shelters and led to the halt of airport traffic.”
Saree concluded by asserting that Ansarallah will continue its operations in support of the “oppressed and starving people of our Palestinian nation.”
83 Killed in Gaza Since Dawn
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Sources in Gaza hospitals have reported that 83 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli occupation army fire since dawn today. Among the victims, 33 were individuals seeking aid.
