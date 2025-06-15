Ansarallah Fires Missile at Israel amid Coordinated Attack with Iran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Al-Houthi condemned Israel’s actions against Iran as criminal, reckless, and a violation of international norms.

The Ansarallah movement in Yemen fired a missile toward Israel on Saturday, coinciding with a broader Iranian missile and drone attack, according to Israeli media reports.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) stated that Israel was facing a coordinated assault involving missiles launched from both Iran and Yemen, in addition to a wave of drones.

Israeli radio said the missile launches from Iran and Yemen were synchronized with the arrival of drone squadrons over the greater Tel Aviv area. Multiple outlets described the assault as a “massive, double attack” by drones and missiles.

This new development followed a televised address by Ansarallah leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi, in which he voiced full support for Iran’s response to Israel and warned Tel Aviv of “an open and ongoing war.” The speech aired on the Al-Masirah satellite channel.

Al-Houthi’s statements echoed a broader message from Yemeni officials expressing solidarity with Tehran and condemnation of Israel’s attack on Iranian territory.

“We in Yemen support the Iranian response to the Israeli enemy and are partners in this stance to the best of our ability,” al-Houthi said. “Any Islamic country that confronts the Israeli enemy bears a responsibility—and it is in the true interest of the nation—to support it.”

He also reaffirmed Yemen’s ongoing support for Gaza, which has endured nearly 20 months of Israeli bombardment, and expressed unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

Al-Houthi condemned Israel’s actions against Iran as criminal, reckless, and a violation of international norms, accusing Tel Aviv of targeting Iranian military leaders, scientists, and even a nuclear facility—endangering civilians through the potential for nuclear contamination.

Separately, Hazam al-Assad, a member of Ansarallah’s Political Bureau, said: “While the enemy is reeling under the weight of targeted strikes, it resorts to fabricating lies in an attempt to construct an illusory victory.”

Assassination Attempt

Earlier the same day, Israeli media reported that the Israeli Air Force had carried out a targeted operation inside Yemen.

KAN, citing a government source, said that if the operation succeeded, it would be of “great significance.”

Axios reported that Israel attempted to assassinate Mohammed Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari, the Chief of Staff of Ansarallah, while Israel’s Channel 12 described the potential success of the strike as “dramatic,” citing a security source.

Yemeni media reported that Israel’s assassination attempt has failed.

Since Friday morning, Israel—reportedly with US backing—launched “Operation Rising Lion,” a large-scale military campaign against Iran involving dozens of fighter jets. Targets included nuclear facilities, missile sites, and prominent military and scientific personnel.

In response, Iran launched “Operation True Promise 3,” unleashing a series of drone and ballistic missile strikes.

