LIVE BLOG: Eid-Day Massacres in Gaza | Ballistic Missile from Yemen – Day 541

Israeli occupation forces opened fire during Eid prayers in several areas of Gaza, killing scores of Palestinians, including children.
Meanwhile, sirens sounded in central Israel after a ballistic missile was launched from Yemen. Ansarallah military spokesman Yahya Saree vowed continued solidarity with Palestine.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,277 Palestinians and injured 114,095 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Netanyahu: Israel to Strengthen Security, Expand Settlements
ISRAELI PM’S OFFICE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will continue to strengthen the security of Israeli citizens and develop settlements.
Sirens Sound in Israel
ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens sounded in central Israel after a ballistic missile was fired from Yemen.
One Killed, Others Injured in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli drone bombed a tent housing displaced people in Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, killing one Palestinian and injuring others.
Israeli Artillery Shells Shejaiyya Neighborhood
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery targeted the Shejaiyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.
11 Injured in Israeli Shelling in Rafah
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli fire from vehicles and drones injured 11 people in central Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.
Families of Israeli Captives Protest in Jerusalem
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel’s Channel 7 reported that families of Israeli captives performed the New Moon prayer outside the home of the head of Israel’s negotiating delegation, demanding the return of their children or his resignation.
Israeli Survey: 75% of Reservists Suffer Financial Losses
ISRAELI MEDIA: A survey conducted by the Israeli employment service found that 75% of Israeli reservists reported financial harm due to their service, with 41% losing or being forced to leave their jobs.
Israeli Army Renews Shelling in Zaytoun
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli artillery resumed shelling the Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.
Ansarallah: Continued Support for Palestinians
YAYHA SAREE: Ansarallah engaged enemy vessels and the USS Truman three times within 24 hours. The group vowed to escalate operations until the aggression against Palestinians ends and the siege on Gaza is lifted.
Israeli Forces Open Fire During Eid Prayers
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces opened fire during Eid prayers in several areas of Gaza.
