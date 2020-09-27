Thousands of Israelis resumed protests in occupied Jerusalem last night demanding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down, despite a tightened lockdown imposed by the Israeli government in an effort to keep the coronavirus pandemic under control.

According to Israeli media, protesters also gathered in Tel Aviv and the seafront city of Caesarea, and organizers were quoted as saying that around 16,000 joined the demonstrations in person.

🇮🇱 — VIDEO: Despite entering a second national lockdown on Friday, thousands of anti Netanyahu protesters gathered in Jerusalem and other cities tonight. Several arrested. pic.twitter.com/hJE6Eb1DsZ — Belaaz (@TheBelaaz) September 27, 2020

Many of the demonstrators hoisted Israeli flags, with some of them waving banners accusing Netanyahu of “White House laundromat,” in reference to a Washington Post report last week that the Israeli premier has brought bags of dirty laundry with him to be cleaned during his visits to the White House.

For over three months, thousands of Israelis have taken the streets of central Jerusalem near Netanyahu’s residence, calling on him to step down.

Protesters say Netanyahu should not remain in office when he is on trial for corruption charges and accuse mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Last year Netanyahu was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three long-running corruption investigations. Many protesters say he should not serve as a prime minister at a time when he is on trial for serious charges.

On Friday, Israeli authorities tightened the coronavirus restrictions, including limiting international travel and attending indoor prayers.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)