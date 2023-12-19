‘Appalling Lack of Distinction’ – Top EU Official Slams Israel’s Actions in Gaza

December 19, 2023 Blog, News
EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell. (Photo: European Parliament, via Wikimedia Commons)

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has condemned what he described as Israel’s indiscriminate targeting of civilians in Gaza in a post to social media on Monday, declaring an urgent need for a “humanitarian pause.” 

“We are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel’s military operation in Gaza,” Borrell wrote, citing the recent deaths of “worshippers, three Israeli hostages, and hundreds of other civilians” at the hands of the Israeli army.

“Far too many civilians have been killed in Gaza, as pointed out among others also by the French, German, and UK foreign ministers,” the diplomat continued. 

Borrell was referring to a Sunday op-ed co-authored by the UK’s David Cameron and Germany’s Annalena Baerbock, as well as comments made during a press conference by France’s Catherine Colonna that same day.

The shooting of a Palestinian Christian mother and daughter at the enclave’s only Catholic Church by an Israeli sniper on Saturday attracted condemnation from international religious leaders, including Pope Francis. 

“They were shot in cold blood inside the premises of the Parish, where there are no belligerents,” the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said in a statement following the killing, stressing that no warnings had been given.

On Friday, Israeli forces killed three Israeli captives in Shejaiya. The three men were reportedly unarmed, wearing civilian clothing, and waving white flags, but they were shot by a soldier who allegedly felt threatened.

Borrell last month warned Israel to heed international law in its campaign in Gaza and not give in to the desire for revenge over the October 7 military operation by the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas. 

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 19,453 Palestinians have been killed and 52,286 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, RT)

