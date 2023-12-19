Scores of Palestinians Killed and Wounded in New Israeli Massacres across Gaza

Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery continued to bomb various areas in the Gaza Strip, after a bloody day in which over 200 Palestinians, most of them children, were killed.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that Israeli bombing operations on Tuesday morning were concentrated in Rafah and Khan Yunis, south and central of the Gaza Strip.

At least 25 Palestinian civilians were killed, including journalist Adel Zourob, and a number of children and women, in a bombing that targeted three homes belonging to the families of Zourob, Attiya, Abdel-Al.

GAZA MEDIA GOVERNMENT: The number of journalists killed by Israel since October 7 has risen to 97. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/u2YPC3qycD pic.twitter.com/Ei3SyB6a70 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 19, 2023

At least five more Palestinians were killed and injured in Israeli raids on various areas of Rafah.

With the killing of journalist Adel Zourob, the number of journalists killed in the Gaza Strip rises to 97, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Five children were also killed in a missile strike. Sources said that they are four brothers from the Abu Ghazal family and an unidentified fifth, in the Al-Hasayna area, west of the Nuseirat camp.

Medical sources at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported that the remains of a number of civilians, most of them children, were killed.

Israel is intensifying its attacks on all Gaza regions, including Rafah in the south, Bureij in the center and Jabaliya in the north. This escalation comes at a time that media reports continue to speak of ongoing talks, involving Arab mediators, about a possible prisoner swap.… pic.twitter.com/JTFJejsXMa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 19, 2023

An unlimited number of citizens were also killed and injured in a series of violent raids east and north of Khan Yunis, and in Deir al-Balah.

The occupation bombed a house belonging to the Shaheen family in the Al-Bureij Camp in the central Gaza Strip, resulting in the killing and injury of a number of civilians.

More civilians, most of them children, were killed, and others injured, on Monday evening, in Israeli bombing in central and southern Gaza Strip.

AL-JAZEERA: The death toll from the bombing of homes in Rafah rose to 30. FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG:https://t.co/u2YPC3qycD pic.twitter.com/RovLkMdAC8 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 19, 2023

Local sources reported that Israeli occupation aircraft bombed two homes in the Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah camp, in the central Gaza Strip, killing at least nine citizens, including five children, and wounding others.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 19,453 Palestinians have been killed and 52,286 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7. Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)