GAZA LIVE BLOG: ICC Prosecutor: We are Seeking Arrest Warrants | Tragedy in Iran | New Massacres in Sheikh Radwan, Rafah – Day 227

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian have tragically died in a helicopter crash in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, Iranian media reported. Israeli forces carried out new massacres in Gaza as they continued to besiege the Al Awda Hospital in Jabaliya. Fierce clashes reportedly broke out between the Palestinian Resistance and invading Israeli forces in the city of Deir Al-Balah, in central Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 35,456 Palestinians have been killed, and 79,476 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7 .

LATEST UPDATES

Monday, Day 20, 3:30 pm (GMT +2)

HAMAS TOP OFFICIAL: Request to issue an arrest warrant for three of the movement’s leaders, “equating the victim and the executioner”

GANTZ: “Drawing parallels between the leaders of a democratic country determined to defend itself from despicable terror to leaders of a blood-thirsty terror organization (Hamas) is a deep distortion of justice and blatant moral bankruptcy.”

CNN: The International Criminal Court seeks to issue arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Sinwar.

Monday, Day 20, 1:45 pm (GMT +2)

AL-MAYADEEN: Jordanian Communist Party: Iran’s position represented by Mr. Raisi and Minister Amir Abdollahian is a key pillar in supporting the Palestinian people and their just cause.

SAUDI PRESS AGENCY: Saudi King and Crown Prince offer condolences to Iran after the death of president and foreign minister.

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli artillery targets the outskirts of Al-Khiam.

SYRIAN MEDIA: Syria declares three days of mourning following the death of the Iranian president and his companions.

Monday, Day 20, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Occupation vehicles stationed east of Khan Yunis are firing heavily towards citizens’ homes

AL-MAYADEEN: Israeli occupation artillery shells the eastern areas of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

Monday, Day 20, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

UNRWA: Displacement continues in Gaza, and estimates indicate that more than 810,000 people have been displaced from Rafah during the past two weeks.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Two women from the Dahdouh family were killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted them in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We clashed with an infantry force accompanied by a troop carrier near the Martyr Imad Aql Mosque in the Jabalia camp, and we killed and wounded its members.

AL-MAYADEEN: An incursion by Israeli forces east of the towns of Al-Qarara and Salqa, south of the Gaza Strip, amid Israeli gunfire and artillery shelling.

Monday, Day 20, 09:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-AQSA SATELLITE TV: Israeli occupation aircraft and artillery are violently and continuously bombing various areas of the Jabaliya refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

ISRAELI MEDIA: Sirens in Sderot on the Gaza Strip, after a new missile salvo was launched from the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fierce clashes broke out between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation forces, coinciding with artillery shelling in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Monday, Day 20, 08:00 am (GMT +2)

WHITE HOUSE: Jack Sullivan, National Security Advisor to US President Joe Biden, once again called on the Israeli government to link its military operation in the Gaza Strip to a political strategy.

TASNIM NEWS AGENCY: Iranian Tasnim News agency confirmed the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Monday, Day 20, 05:00 am (GMT +2)

ISLAMIC RESISTANCE IN IRAQ: We attacked, with drones, a vital target in occupied Eilat (Umm al-Rashrash).

Monday, Day 20, 03:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli air strike targeted the vicinity of Sheikh Zakariya Mosque in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, east of Gaza City, leaving martyrs and wounded.

Monday, Day 20, 01:00 am (GMT +2)

US ARMY: The Ansarallah launched a ballistic missile over the Gulf of Aden.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: An Israeli bombing targeted a residential apartment in the Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, west of Rafah, leaving three martyrs, in addition to a number of injured.

AL-JAZEERA: Several people were killed and others were injured in the bombing of a house for the Al-Arouqi family in the Abu Iskandar area in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City.

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS: Al Awda Hospital, which is surrounded by tanks in the northern Gaza Strip, has run out of drinking water.

