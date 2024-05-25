As the Door Slowly Opened – Resistance Roundup – Day 232

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The message that the Resistance tried to convey is that the next shell or bullet could arrive from anywhere and at any time.

One of several Al-Qassam videos today was particularly brief. It consisted of three different parts: the blowing up of an Israeli Merkava tank, a D-9 military bulldozer and the shelling of invading Israeli soldiers in the vicinity of Salah al-Din Gate, south of Rafah.

The video represents a microcosm of the Resistance in Gaza today and previous days. What is interesting about the latest video, however, is that each clip starts with a door opening followed by a fighter pointing a tandem or a Yassin-105 shell towards an Israeli military vehicle from a very short distance.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted two Zionist Merkava 4 tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of the Imam Ali Mosque, east of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier with a Qassam Ghoul rifle in the project area northeast of Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate a booby-trapped house in a special Zionist force next to the Habboub building in the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving its members dead and wounded.

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen targeting a Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with tandem and Al-Yassin 105 shells, and striking Israeli soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Salah al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/Ztdr8svLJl — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2024

“Al-Qassam fighters were able to detonate a Ra’adiya explosive device against a force of Zionist soldiers near the entrance of a tunnel, east of the Jabaliya camp in the northern Gaza Strip, leaving them dead and wounded. “After their return from the battle lines, our fighters reported that a Merkava-4 tank was targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell behind the Abu Zeitoun schools, and another Merkava-4 tank was targeted with an Al-Yassin 105 shell at the Al-Burai junction in the Jabaliya camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Watch: Targeting a Merkava tank and a D9 military bulldozer with tandem and Al-Yassin 105 shells, and striking enemy soldiers and vehicles in the vicinity of Salah al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles penetrating the area of Tabet Zari, northeast of the city of Rafah, with a 107-type guided missile. “Our fighters bombarded gatherings of enemy soldiers and vehicles in Al-Qasasib neighborhood in Jabaliya city in the northern Gaza Strip with a barrage of standard 60-caliber mortars. “We bombed a position of enemy soldiers on the supply line south of Tal al-Hawa on the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.”

Hezbollah

“After monitoring the enemy’s movements at the Al-Marj site, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 25-05-2024, observed a Merkava tank fortified inside it, they ambushed and targeted it with a guided missile during its movement, hitting it directly, resulting in its destruction and causing its crew to be killed and wounded.

Hezbollah published scenes from its operation targeting the headquarters of the ISRAELI ARMY Sahel Battalion of the 769th Brigade in the "Beit Hillel" base and the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in the "Eilit" base, both located in northern Israel. pic.twitter.com/z5jksfGSyU — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 25-05-2024, targeted the Zebdine site in the occupied Shebaa Farms in Lebanon with artillery shells, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 25-05-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with rockets, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 18:10 on Saturday, 25-05-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Ruwaysat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 25-05-2024, launched an attack on targets in the Zarit barracks using guided missiles and artillery shells, hitting them directly and destroying them. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 25-05-2024, targeted two buildings used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Metulla with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly.

Hezbollah published scenes of its operations on May 21 and 24, targeting the Israeli military site of Malikiyah on the southern Lebanese border. pic.twitter.com/XADPMb9aJI — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 25, 2024

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 25-05-2024, targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Saturday, 25-05-2024, targeted two buildings used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Shtula with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)