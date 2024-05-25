Abu Obeida: We Captured More Israeli Soldiers – BREAKING

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, announced that Israeli soldiers were captured, killed and wounded during a Resistance operation on Saturday afternoon in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers were captured when an Israeli force was lured into a tunnel in the Jabaliya refugee camp.

🚨BREAKING – Martyr Izz El-Din Al-Qassam Brigades:

This is the full text of Abu Obeida’s speech:

‘Fight them; Allah will punish them by your hands and will disgrace them and give you victory over them and heal the hearts of a believing people.’ “O our great people, O heroic fighters, O our nation and free people of the world, peace and blessings be upon you. “The enemy government and its oppressive army persist in their blind, reckless policy of revenge and destruction, moving from one failure to another, seeking illusory achievements to market their massacres and military pressure against our people as victories or accomplishments. Our great heroic fighters continue to teach the occupation lessons on all fronts, relying on Allah, holding firmly to His strong rope, and defending their land against a wicked, barbaric, and vile enemy. “The latest chapter of Zionist failure and confusion has been the horrific crimes committed by the enemy forces, which continue to this hour, in Jabalia, Rafah, and other parts of our beloved land. The occupation forces sift through piles of rubble searching for the remains of some of their captives whom they deliberately bombed earlier. They deploy thousands of soldiers in the alleys of Jabalia and elsewhere, searching for corpses, sacrificing their soldiers for Netanyahu’s personal plots and the interests of his extremist, fascist government. “Then, the enemy army markets the extraction of remains as a military and moral achievement. Despite the genocide war and indiscriminate destruction, our fighters have been and remain vigilant against the enemy forces, carrying out dozens of operations against them for more than two weeks in Jabalia, Rafah, Beit Hanoun, and all axes of aggression and incursion.

“The latest of these operations was a complex operation carried out by our fighters this afternoon, Saturday, in the northern Gaza Strip. Our fighters lured a Zionist force into one of the tunnels in Jabalia camp, trapping them in an ambush inside and at the entrance of this tunnel. “By the grace and strength of Allah, they were able to clash with this force at point-blank range. Then, our fighters attacked the reinforcement force that rushed to the scene with explosive devices, hitting them directly. “Our fighters then withdrew after detonating the tunnel used in this operation, after causing all members of this force to be killed, injured, or captured, and seizing their military equipment. “Every day that the enemy spends in its aggression against our people and our family will incur a heavy and significant price. We will continue to make the enemy pay this price, by Allah’s will and help. We are continuing to confront the aggression in every street, neighborhood, city, and camp in our Strip, from Beit Hanoun to Rafah. “We will reveal new details of these operations at the appropriate time, Allah willing. “Salute to the souls of our righteous martyrs, our courageous wounded, and our proud prisoners. Salute to our heroic fighters in all their positions and to our great, giving people everywhere. “It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom. “Peace be upon you, and the mercy of Allah and His blessings.”

This is a developing story.

(The Palestine Chronicle)