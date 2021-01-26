At Global Day of Action, Rep. Khanna Renews Support for War Powers Resolution to End War in Yemen

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) renewed on Monday his support for introducing a War Powers Resolution with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) aimed at stopping the war in Yemen.

The bombings in Yemen, led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have resulted in the deaths of 250,000 people — the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, according to the UN.

Rep. Khanna affirmed his commitment to working with Sen. Sanders on the War Powers Resolution, during a global rally of activists, lawmakers, and celebrities calling for an end to the war.

Monday’s rally, led by the Yemeni Alliance Committee, Action Corps, CODEPINK, and Stop the War UK, included protests in more than 30 cities across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

More than 385 organizations across 25 countries took part in the demonstrations — the biggest international anti-war coordination since the campaign against the Iraq war.

“Ending this war and providing the relief that is necessary to civilians and Yemen has to be our highest priority,” Rep. Khanna said.

“It has to be our highest priority across nationality, across religion, across party. I am committed to working with Senator Sanders and the Biden administration to bring this war to an end.”

Also during the rally, MP Jeremy Corbyn announced that he had introduced an Early Day Motion opposing the British government’s support for the war.

“Profits are being made from the killing of children, profits are being made from the destruction of an entire country,” Corbyn said.

He called on citizens around the world to come together to end the war, “to oppose the rise of the far-right and racism all around the world, and bring people together in their quest for peace and ending poverty and the unity that will come from it.”

Lindsey German, Convenor of Stop the War Coalition said:

“This conflict is hidden in the British media. It’s hidden in the United States media. It’s hidden in all those media because they don’t want to tell the truth about what is happening.”

Shireen Al-Adeimi, an Assistant Professor at Michigan State University, said that as a Yemeni-American, she was calling on President Biden to stop US support for the war, from the sharing of intelligence to arms sales.

“I call on President Biden to end every aspect of this war,” Al-Adeimi said. “One day, Yemenis will have a chance to pick up the pieces and chart their own course, free of international meddling and intervention.”

