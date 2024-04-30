By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In one of the videos, a woman is seen on her mobile phone calling the police and claiming “I am a Jewish-American. I need help.”

Videos shared on social media captured pro-Israeli supporters in the United States crying wolf in an attempt to discredit the anti-war protests, with one incident taking place at a student encampment being held against the ongoing war on Gaza.

Protesters are heard saying “Nobody is going to hurt them. No one is going to attack them.”

“They’re all just surrounding me, they won’t let me leave,” the woman insisted. “I’m just walking my dog. I need help.”

“No, no, you are free to move. She is free to leave. No one is surrounding her,” protesters are heard in reply.

"I am a Jewish American and I need help" says this young lady as she tried to walk her dog through the Northwestern University encampment. She was free to move but still.. she called the police #GazaSolidarityEncampment#Gaza pic.twitter.com/CwHK6p2Gqw — samia mebarki (@samiamebarki1) April 28, 2024

“This person is not in harm’s way,” a protester stated.

The woman insisted “I need help.”

“She is free to leave,” another person is heard saying.

The incident reportedly took place in the vicinity of the student protest camp at Northwestern University in Illinois.

Another video captured a man casually standing in front of protesters carrying the Palestinian flag, in Pennsylvania.

He is seen deliberately tilting his head towards a flag and then yelling: “Do not hit me with your *$!* flag. Hit me with this flag again and you will see what happens to you. Do not hit me with this flag. Shame on you.”

‘Wake up, Communists!’

At the University of California, a pro-Israeli supporter carrying Israeli and US flags tried to wake sleeping students during the night at the encampment.

The man approached the encampment at around 04.30 a.m. (2030GMT), while yelling “Wake up, communists” and playing some mocking audio on his mobile phone, reported the Anadolu news agency.

Protests began at Columbia University on April 17 and have since spread to more than 20 universities and colleges across the US and elsewhere, with hundreds of students arrested.

Columbia University announced on Monday the suspension of several students who refused to comply with a deadline to end the sit-in.

University President Nemat Minouche Shafik stated that negotiations with the protesters have reached an impasse, and insisted that the university would not reconsider its investment policies regarding Israel.

Staggering Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,535 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,704 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)