Living Memory: A Visit to Northern Gaza City (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Somewhere in northern Gaza City, a small impoverished community lives mostly in makeshift homes, some fashioned using rusty sheet metal.

While poverty in the besieged Gaza Strip is rampant, the poverty of this particular community, made mostly of a small clan and a few families, is particularly accentuated.

Yet, despite the untold hardship experienced by these families, the children are still full of life, keeping up with school and their daily activities.

The little boy with the green shirt insisted on introducing his little pet goat to our photographer and the old woman with the cane, is a fascinating story-teller. Her stories are the active memory of her people.

(All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud)

(The Palestine Chronicle)