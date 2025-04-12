Oman Facilitates Iran-US Nuclear Talks as Tehran Accuses Washington of Bullying

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amidst renewed threats and what Iran perceives as bullying tactics from the United States, Tehran has conveyed its nuclear negotiation points to Washington through Oman, setting the stage for indirect talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi has handed over Iran’s key points and stances regarding the nuclear talks to his Omani counterpart, Badr Al-Busaidi, for their conveyance to the American side.

This occurred during a meeting between Aragchi and Al-Busaidi in Muscat on Saturday, where Aragchi expressed his appreciation for the Sultanate of Oman’s role in regional issues and developments.

Aragchi clarified that “Iran’s intention is to reach a fair and honorable agreement from an equal footing,” noting that “if the other party attends with the same intentions, there will be an opportunity to reach an initial understanding that paves the way for serious negotiations.”

For his part, Al-Busaidi described the bilateral relations between Oman and Iran as excellent, expressing his gratitude to Tehran for choosing Muscat to host these important discussions.

Iranian Delegation Arrives in Oman

Aragchi arrived in the Omani capital, Muscat, at the head of his country’s delegation to begin nuclear negotiations that the Iranian side emphasizes will be indirect with the United States.

The spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baghaei, announced the departure to Muscat, accompanied by the Foreign Minister and “a group of our most experienced colleagues,” in a post on the “X” platform on Saturday. He stated, “We are determined to invest all available potential to preserve the dignity and national interests of Iran.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to attend the dialogue opening.

Iranian sources reported that the talks will be held indirectly through a mediator, although a direct meeting between Witkoff and Aragchi may take place, according to the German news agency DPA.

The meeting is considered the first significant progress in years in the stalled negotiations over the Iranian nuclear program. However, it comes against the backdrop of a threat from US President Donald Trump of military action if Tehran does not agree to a new deal to limit its nuclear program.

During his first term in office, Trump withdrew in 2018 from the Iranian nuclear deal negotiated by his predecessor, Barack Obama and signed in 2015.

Trump reiterated his threats to Iran on Friday, asserting that it would pay a heavy price if it did not agree to abandon its nuclear program.

Red Line

The Wall Street Journal quoted Witkoff as saying that the US administration’s “red line” is preventing Iran from producing a nuclear weapon, and that dismantling its nuclear program is the primary demand. However, he indicated that Washington would be open to other ways to reach a settlement.

In response, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the United States should appreciate Tehran’s decision to engage in talks despite what it described as Washington’s constant hostile propaganda.

Iranian media quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi as saying, “Without threats and intimidation from the American side, there will be a good chance of reaching an agreement… We reject any coercion or bullying.”

Iran maintains that its program is for purely peaceful and legitimate purposes, but the West claims it goes far beyond any civilian needs and suspects Tehran of seeking to build a nuclear weapon.

Ahead of the start of the negotiations, Aragchi made statements on Saturday morning confirming that the negotiations would be indirect and would only include the nuclear file.

He affirmed that his country has the necessary will to reach an agreement from an equal footing that achieves its national interests, and “if there is seriousness on both sides, we will make a decision regarding the timeline for the talks.”

(Al-Mayadeen, PC, AJA)