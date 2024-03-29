More than 40 Killed in Israeli Bombing of Aleppo: This is What Happened

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The airstrikes reportedly coincided with drone attacks carried out from Idlib and western rural Aleppo.

Israeli strikes targeted several sites in the Syrian city of Aleppo, killing over 40 people, Syrian defense ministry said on Friday.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) quoted a military source as saying that a number of civilians and soldiers were killed after “the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo, targeting a number of sites in the Aleppo countryside.”

According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), this was the highest number of casualties among Syrian forces in a single Israeli attack.

Local sources told the Associated Press news agency that Israeli strikes hit missile depots for Lebanon’s Hezbollah group in the southern suburb of Jibreen near the Aleppo International Airport.

The Israeli military declined comment, according to Reuters news agency.

Israel has launched hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in the past few years.

Since the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation and the subsequent genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, Israel has been escalating its strikes on Syria.

On Thursday, Syrian media reported airstrikes near the capital Damascus, saying it wounded two civilians.

Serious Violation of International Law

The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the strikes, saying in a statement on Telegram that they are a clear violation of international law and the sovereignty of Syria.

The ministry added that the raids constitute a serious threat to regional and international peace and security and urged the international community to condemn Israel’s actions.

Several members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have been targeted in Syria in recent months.

Tensions between the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah and Israel have also escalated since October 7.

Since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza, on October 7, the Lebanese movement Hezbollah has engaged directly, but relatively in a limited way in the war against the Israeli occupation.

According to Hezbollah sources, the movement has carried out 169 military operations in the first 120 days of war, killing over 2,000 Israeli soldiers.

According to Agence France Presse, at least 346 people have been killed in Lebanon since the beginning of the war on Gaza.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out its deepest strikes inside Lebanon and Hezbollah fired dozens of missiles against Israel in response.

