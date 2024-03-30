GAZA LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis under Attack | UNRWA: Urgent Action Needed | Land Day amid Gaza Genocide – Day 176

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinians mark Land Day amid Israel’s genocide on Gaza as Israeli forces continued to bomb Gaza by air, land and sea. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israeli ministers opposed the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that there is an urgent need to take action in Gaza to prevent famine. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, and 75,190 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7

Saturday, March 30, 4:00 pm (GMT+2)

UNICEF: Israel bears legal responsibility to allow more aid into the Gaza Strip.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We bombed with mortar shells a gathering of enemy soldiers and vehicles in the Al-Taqadum axis in Al-Qarara, northeast of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

WHO: 9,000 patients in Gaza need treatment abroad.

Saturday, March 30, 1:30 pm (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: The bodies of five Palestinians were recovered in the vicinity of the Jordanian Field Hospital and the Nasser Complex, west of the city of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

CHANNEL 12: Two anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon towards the Admit settlement in Upper Galilee, causing material damage.

UNIFIL: 3 military observers and a translator were injured in an explosion in southern Lebanon. UNIFIL added in a statement that it is conducting an investigation to find out the cause of the explosion that occurred near the observer patrol, saying that “the safety and security of United Nations crews must be guaranteed and all parties have a responsibility to protect them in accordance with international law.”

Saturday, March 30, 12:30 pm (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESMAN: We did not target a UNIFIL vehicle in southern Lebanon.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We targeted a Merkava tank in Khan Yunis with an explosive device.

Saturday, March 30, 11:30 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli raid targeted a car carrying UNIFIL observers outside the border town of Rmeish in southern Lebanon. Four members of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization were injured.

CHANNEL 12: Israeli Channel 12 quoted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office as saying that, contrary to what was published, most ministers opposed the return of Palestinians to the northern Gaza Strip without Israeli control.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warplanes launched two Israeli raids on the town of Taybeh in southern Lebanon.

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted the Ramim barracks with a Burkan missile.

MUNICIPALITIES OF CENTRAL GAZA: The occupation deliberately bombs municipal headquarters, water wells, and emergency stores.

HAMAS: The Al-Aqsa-Flood is an extension of our people’s journey to defend the land and the holy sites.

Saturday, March 30, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli warplanes launched violent fire belts east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, in conjunction with continued artillery shelling of the area.

ABBAS: Abbas said that the State of Palestine needs to take over the Gaza Strip, as is the case with the West Bank.

Saturday, March 30, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-AQSA TV: Israeli boats fire towards the coast of the central Gaza Strip.

Saturday, March 30, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

UNRWA COMMISSIONER-GENERAL: There is an urgent need to take bold action to prevent famine in Gaza.

Saturday, March 30, 06:15 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli military vehicles, which penetrating into Khan Yunis refugee camp, are firing intensively on the vicinity of Nasser Medical Complex. They blew up many houses in Khan Yunis camp in the southern Gaza Strip.

