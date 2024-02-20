Back to Zaytoun – Resistance Roundup – Day 137

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Zaytoun is another area, located south of Gaza City, which Israel had claimed to have subdued months ago.

Israel today declared that 46 of its soldiers were injured in battles throughout the Gaza Strip. Considering that Israel only announces some of its casualties, the number is relatively high.

This is consistent with multiple announcements made by Palestinian Resistance groups throughout the Gaza Strip. Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said that its fighters have engaged in fierce battles with invading Israeli soldiers in the Zaytoun neighborhood.

This indicates that the battle of Gaza is still being waged at all axes and that the Resistance remains strong even in the northern regions.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements below were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

⚡️Al-Qassam Brigades Spokesman, Abu Obeida’s speech with english subtitles. Subs courtesy of RNN. https://t.co/M6Smv3LFDv pic.twitter.com/ZP418Oebve — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 16, 2024

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades are engaged in fierce battles with the occupation forces in the axis of advance south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, and a number of enemy aircraft were spotted that came to transport the dead and wounded as a result of the clashes. “Al-Qassam Brigades target two Merkava tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells on the axis of advance south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an “Al-Yassin 105” shell, south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to clash with a group of occupation soldiers and eliminate a soldier from point-blank range south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “After their return from the battle lines, our fighters confirmed that they had detonated an explosive device against a Zionist force consisting of 6 soldiers in a house, causing them to fall between dead and wounded in the Block C area, west of the city of Khan Yunis. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist troop carrier with a tandem shell south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City. “Al-Qassam Brigades strike enemy gatherings south of Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City with mortar shells.”

Qassam Brigades targets gathering of Zionist troops in Netzarim with barrage of Type 107 missiles pic.twitter.com/MaolChMjNc — PTVBreaking (@PTVBreaking1) February 19, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We, along with the National Resistance Brigades, “Omar Al-Qasim Groups,” targeted gatherings and soldiers of the Zionist enemy in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza, with 107mm rocket barrages. “We targeted a Zionist force that fortified itself in one of the houses in the western camp in Khan Yunis, consisting of 6 members, with a TPG shell, causing them to be killed and wounded. “After our fighters returned from the clash areas in Al-Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, they confirmed their engagement with the enemy’s soldiers and machinery using machine guns and anti-tank shells, inflicting a number of deaths and injuries in their ranks.”

⚡️WATCH: Al-Quds Brigades published a video showing the targeting of IOF soldiers and vehicles, in the western Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/SpH2okjuT4 — Arya – آریا 🇮🇷 (@AryJeay) February 18, 2024

Hezbollah

“In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 10:00 on Tuesday, 20-02-2024, targeted a gathering of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramim barracks with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:10 pm on Tuesday, 20-02-2024, targeted a deployment of Israeli enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Ramim barracks with a Burkan missile. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, 20-02-2024, targeted the Al-Marj site with appropriate weapons, achieving direct hits.

⚡️⭕️#Lebanon, Hezbollah: Scenes from the operation targeting a gathering of soldiers at the Birkat Risha site of the #Israeli enemy army on the Lebanese-Palestinian border. pic.twitter.com/hZXVVk3Opu — Middle East Observer (@ME_Observer_) February 20, 2024