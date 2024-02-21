GAZA LIVE BLOG: Famine in Gaza | Israel Attacks UN trucks | Massacres throughout Gaza | North Leads Resistance – Day 138

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel committed new massacres throughout the Strip, killing over 50 Palestinians in central Gaza alone. Fierce clashes took place between Palestinian Resistance groups and invading Israeli forces. At least one soldier was killed and three wounded, according to the Israeli army. Meanwhile, the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah group, escalated by attacking a US military ship for the first time, while Israeli airstrikes targeted Syria. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 29,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,333 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Wednesday, February 21, 12:00 pm (GMT+2)

HEZBOLLAH: We targeted a military site of Israeli soldiers in the settlement of Evin Menachem and another in the settlement of Shomira, and achieved a direct hit on both of them.

UNRWA: More than 300,000 students in the Agency’s schools have suspended their education.

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 29,313 Palestinians have been killed, and 69,333 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

HAMAS: Suspension of World Food Program aid will double the suffering in northern Gaza.

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: We destroyed two Israeli vehicles with piercing-type barrel bombs in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.

BEN-GVIR: Aid must be prevented from entering Gaza.

Wednesday, February 21, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The occupation uses the weapon of starvation against our people in Gaza to achieve genocide.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli raids targeted the towns of Khiam and Marwahin in southern Lebanon.

Wednesday, February 21, 10:30 am (GMT+2)

RED CRESCENT: We evacuated 21 wounded from Nasser Hospital.

CNN: Israel fired on a UN aid convoy on February 5.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: The residents of the Gaza Strip have entered a stage of famine.

SYRIAN MEDIA: Two killed in Israeli bombing on a residential neighborhood in Damascus

CHINESE FM: The humanitarian situation in Gaza is very serious, and the Security Council should take measures to strengthen the ceasefire.

AL-JAZEERA: The bodies of 9 Palestinians, including 3 children, arrived from the Mawasi Khan Yunis area to Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 52 Palestinians were killed in the continuous Israeli bombing of homes in the central region of the Gaza Strip since yesterday evening, Tuesday.

Wednesday, February 21, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli army forces faced three serious incidents in the Zaytoun neighborhood in Gaza City, resulting in casualties.

RED CRESCENT: A real famine in the Gaza Strip led to the death of a number of Palestinians.

SMOTRICH: Hamas must be destroyed in order to return the detainees.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 6 Palestinians were killed and others injured, in an Israeli bombing of a civilian car on Abu Hosni Street in the city of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, February 21, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: More than 45 people were killed in Israeli bombing of homes in the central region of the Gaza Strip since yesterday evening.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli gunboats bombed the coast of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Bodies and wounded were found in the Al-Mawasi area and the new port, north of Khan Yunis.

Wednesday, February 21, 07:00 am (GMT+2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army announced the killing of a soldier, and the wounding of 3 others from the “932 Battalion” of the Nahal Brigade, during battles in the northern Gaza Strip.

Wednesday, February 21, 06:00 am (GMT+2)

US CENTRAL COMMAND: the Houthis in Yemen fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the ship “Sea Champion” on February 19 while it was sailing to the port of Aden.

Wednesday, February 21, 02:00 am (GMT+2)

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS: Israel bombed a shelter hosting some of our employees and their families in Khan Yunis.

Wednesday, February 21, 01:00 am (GMT+2)

BRAZILIAN FM: The Israeli Foreign Ministry’s statements are unacceptable in form and substance.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The death toll following an Israeli raid on a house in the El Geneina neighborhood, east of Rafah, has risen to 8.

Wednesday, February 21, 12:00 am (GMT+2)

WHO: Israel does not want to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

WSJ: The Houthis targeted American military ships for the first time.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: 20 Palestinians were killed as a result of the continued Israeli bombing of the city of Khan Yunis.

US STATE DEPARTMENT: The US State Department said that an unconditional ceasefire in Gaza benefits the Hamas movement.

