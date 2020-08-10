Israeli Warplanes Attack Targets in Northern Gaza Strip

Israeli warplanes attacked late last Sunday night targets in the Gaza Strip causing damage but no injuries, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli planes attacked targets north of the northern Gaza Strip town of Beit Lahia.

Israeli fighter jets, drones & military tanks strike the northern area of #Gaza, east of Jabalia refugee camp, home to over 110,000 people https://t.co/0yZxsSPu5J — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 9, 2020

The Israeli army claims that the attack came following the firing of incendiary balloons from Gaza into the southern Israel towns that caused fire without any harm to people.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people.

