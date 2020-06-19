Jewish Settlers Assault, Injure Palestinian Teenager near Bethlehem

A 15-year-old Palestinian boy was left with bruises and cuts today after being assaulted by Jewish settlers near al-Khader town, south of Bethlehem city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Local activist Ahmad Salah told WAFA that Wadi’ Fadi Salah, 15, was chased and pushed from a high place by a group of Israeli settlers while he was near his house in the Abu Sud neighborhood, near the Jewish settler-only by-pass Road 60. He sustained bruises and cuts across his body.

Salah was rushed to a hospital in Bethlehem for urgent treatment.

Settler violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities.

“Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely,” wrote Palestinian author and editor of The Palestine Chronicle, Ramzy Baroud.

“Settler violence has long since become part of Palestinians’ daily life under occupation,” according to the Human Rights Group B’tselem. “Israeli security forces enable these actions, which result in Palestinian casualties – injuries and fatalities – as well as damage to land and property. In some cases, they even serve as an armed escort, or even join in the attacks”.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)