Ben-Gvir Calls for Al Jazeera Staff to Be Expelled from Israel

Far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir urged that Al Jazeera journalists be expelled from Israel not long after the broadcaster submitted Shireen Abu Akleh’s case to the International Criminal Court (ICC), The New Arab reported.

The extremist leader claimed that the channel is a “false propaganda network working against Israel”, The New Arab cited the Turkish news agency Anadolu as saying.

Ben-Gvir is tipped to become Israel’s national security minister in an incoming government led by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which is predicted to be the most extreme in Israel’s history.

“Al Jazeera is an anti-Semitic and false propaganda network working against Israel in the world,” Ben-Gvir claimed on Twitter.

“They should be expelled from the country today and the anti-Israel campaign of lies should be stopped from within Israel,” he said.

Abu Akleh was killed as she reported on a military raid at the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on May 11.

(The New Arab, PC, SOCIAL)