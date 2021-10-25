Israeli Forces Arrest 13 Palestinians, Including Cancer Patients, Minors in West Bank

Israeli forces Monday overnight detained 13 Palestinians, including a cancer-stricken patient, from various parts of the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces rounded up a cancer-stricken teacher after breaking into his house in the city of Al-Bireh.

The occupation forces arrested Abdel Baset Maatan after storming his house and tampering with its contents in the center of the city of Al-Bireh. He is a cancer patient, according to his wife. — laela karem🇵🇸✊ (@dx_d0) October 25, 2021

In Salfit district, Israeli soldiers detained two 10-year-old minors after ransacking the houses of their families in the town of Az-Zawiya.

Other Palestinians were arrested in the Al-Am‘ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah; in Beita, south of Nablus; in the town of Ya’bad, near Jenin; in Daheyat Iskan al-Baladiya, near Hebron, Al-Khalil, and in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. Moreover a student enrolled in Birzeit University was arrested in the Jenin refugee camp.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

7,000 Palestinian children arrested since 2015https://t.co/AyrrOcOLxu — 🇵🇸Γιώργος Θαλάσσης🇵🇸Prince Merlin😘Snow White (@PhoenixMerlin1) October 21, 2021

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)