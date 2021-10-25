Israeli Forces Arrest 13 Palestinians, Including Cancer Patients, Minors in West Bank

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli forces Monday overnight detained 13 Palestinians, including a cancer-stricken patient, from various parts of the West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Local and security sources told WAFA that Israeli forces rounded up a cancer-stricken teacher after breaking into his house in the city of Al-Bireh.

In Salfit district, Israeli soldiers detained two 10-year-old minors after ransacking the houses of their families in the town of Az-Zawiya.

Other Palestinians were arrested in the Al-Am‘ari refugee camp, south of Ramallah; in Beita, south of Nablus; in the town of Ya’bad, near Jenin; in Daheyat Iskan al-Baladiya, near Hebron, Al-Khalil, and in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Silwan. Moreover a student enrolled in Birzeit University was arrested in the Jenin refugee camp.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

Under Israeli military law army commanders have full executive, legislative and judicial authority over 3 million Palestinians living in the West Bank.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

