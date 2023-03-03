Ben-Gvir Orders to Tighten Security for Israeli Government Ministers

The Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has issued orders to tighten security for government ministers over fear their lives are being threatened by opponents of the judicial reform proposal, Israeli media reported.

Israel’s Channel 11 said the decision came upon recommendation from Israel’s security agency, the Shin Bet.

According to the channel, the ministers’ drivers have been informed that there are threats to the lives of the ministers, while a review is being carried out into the idea of having a guard for each minister around the clock.

On Wednesday, Israeli demonstrators surrounded Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while she was receiving treatment in a beauty salon in Tel Aviv.

Dozens of protesters stood outside the salon chanting: “The country is burning and Sara is cutting her hair.”

Demonstrations continue in Israel against the Netanyahu government, and his government’s plans to weaken the judiciary and embolden right-wing ministers.

(MEMO, PC)