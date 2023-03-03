Israeli Occupation Forces Attack International Activists in Huwwara (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation forces attacked on Friday international activists demonstrating in the town of Huwwara, south of Nablus, in the aftermath of last week’s violent rampage by illegal Jewish settlers, the official news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said the Israeli occupation army also shut down the nearby Huwwara and Zatara military checkpoints, as Israeli soldiers physically assaulted some of the protesters and fired teargas at them.

Media coverage: "Israeli occupation soldiers brutally assaulted and detained an American activist who was peacefully protesting in Huwwara town, south of Nablus, against Jewish colonizers' terror attacks on the town, today." pic.twitter.com/Zfok0To5Dk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 3, 2023

Ghassan Daghlas, a local activist reporting on settler violence, told WAFA that Palestinian vehicles were also denied entry into the town during the protest.

The protest was held shortly after a European Union delegation visited the town and the nearby village of Zatara to express solidarity with their Palestinian residents in the aftermath of the brutal attacks by settlers last week.

On Sunday night, illegal Jewish settlers raided the town, killing one Palestinian, injuring many others, and torching hundreds of homes and vehicles.

(PC, WAFA)