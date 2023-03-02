Netanyahu Accuses Protesters of ‘Besieging’ His Wife Sara

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed protesters in Tel Aviv for ‘continuing to cross red lines’ as they gathered outside a hair salon on Wednesday, where his wife Sara was getting her hair done, Israeli media reported.

Thousands of Israelis took part in protests across the country against Netanyahu’s judicial reform, which they saw as an attempt by the new government to concentrate power in the hands of the ruling coalition, by weakening the Supreme Court.

According to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, protesters massed outside Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem and blocked highways and major intersections.

Protesters in Tel Aviv gathered outside the hair salon where Sara Netanyahu was getting her hair done. The Prime Minister’s wife was reportedly escorted out of the salon.

Netanyahu commented on the incident on Facebook, saying that “The anarchy must stop. This can lead to the loss of life.”

Anti-government protesters planned more demonstrations Thursday, which are expected to include speeches by former ministers and security officials.

