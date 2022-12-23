Ben-Gvir Praises Israeli Forces after Killing of Palestinian Man in Kafr Qasem

Israel’s incoming National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has praised Israeli police after a Palestinian, who allegedly rammed them with his car, was killed on Friday, The New Arab reported.

The far-right politician, who will oversee the police in the new Israeli government, Itamar Ben-Gvir, praised officers as “heroic”.

The incident took place in the 48 Palestinian town of Kafr Qasem. Israeli police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Naim Badir, a member of Israel’s Palestinian population.

Israeli forces said that Badir first called officers to his house over an alleged violent incident. When police arrived at the scene, they claim they were greeted with a barrage of stones and bottles hurled from the house.

Violence has surged this year as Israel conducts near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank in response to a spate of Palestinian attacks this past spring that killed 19 people in Israel. At least 150 Palestinians have been killed, making 2022 the deadliest in 16 years.

(PC, The New Arab, SOCIAL)