Israeli Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man in Kafr Qasem (VIDEO)

Naim Badir, 22, was shot and killed by Israeli forces in Kafr Qasem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli forces shot and killed a Palestinian man on Friday, following an alleged car-ramming attack on a group of soldiers in the town of Kafr Qasem, in central Israel, Palestinian and Israeli media reported.

Three Israeli soldiers were injured during the incident, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The suspect, who was identified as 22-year-old Naim Badir, was shot and killed by Israeli forces.

Badir’s brother was detained after Israeli forces launched a large-scale raid campaign in the Arab town of Kafr Qassem.

