Ben-Gvir Slams Netanyahu’s Decision To Ban Jewish Settlers from Al-Aqsa until End of Ramadan

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed an Israeli government decision to ban non-Muslims, including illegal Jewish settlers, from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan, Army Radio reported on Wednesday.

Ben-Gvir said that the decision to prevent Jewish settlers from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque is a grave mistake, which will lead to escalation.

According to The Times of Israel, Ben-Gvir claimed the ban would also mean fewer Israeli police officers stationed at the site, “which will create fertile ground for massive demonstrations of incitement to murder Jews and even a scenario in which stones will be thrown at Jewish worshippers at the Western Wall”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that a ban was being put in place on non-Muslims entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound until the end of Ramadan.

Netanyahu’s office said that the decision was reached after a comprehensive assessment of the security situation. The decision was unanimously recommended by the minister of defense, the police chief, the head of the intelligence service Shin Bet, and the police commissioner.

(MEMO, PC)