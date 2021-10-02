Hundreds Demonstrate against Jewish Settler Violence in South Hebron Hills

Hundreds of protesters, including international solidarity and Israeli peace activists, demonstrated today in the South Hebron Hills in protest of Jewish settler violence in the area, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb Jabour, a local anti-colonization activist, told WAFA that the protesters chanted slogans against illegal settlement expansion at the expense of the native Palestinian population, as well as slogans that condemned the Israeli denial of access to water to Palestinian shepherding communities in the area.

We’re in the South Hebron Hills this morning together with our partners and hundreds of Israelis and Palestinians in order to demand access to water for all and to protest against settler violence. pic.twitter.com/U8XifGzgKg — Breaking the Silence (@BtSIsrael) October 2, 2021

The protesters marched towards a tent that was recently erected by Jewish settlers in the area but they were quelled by the Israeli occupation soldiers who fired teargas and stun grenades to disperse the protesters, WAFA added.

On Tuesday afternoon, scores of Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli army soldiers, broke into several communities in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank.

Happening now: over 200 Palestinian, Israeli, and international activists are joining together in the South Hebron Hills to continue the fight against water deprivation pic.twitter.com/xF9McLw8tb — All That's Left: Anti-Occupation Collective (@ATLCol) October 2, 2021

Settlers attacked Palestinian residents and their homes, damaging several vehicles and solar panels, destroying crops, and uprooting dozens of trees.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)