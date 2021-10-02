Hundreds Demonstrate against Jewish Settler Violence in South Hebron Hills

Activists demonstrate against Jewish settler violence in South Hebron Hills. (Photo: Standing Together Twitter Page)

Hundreds of protesters, including international solidarity and Israeli peace activists, demonstrated today in the South Hebron Hills in protest of Jewish settler violence in the area, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Rateb Jabour, a local anti-colonization activist, told WAFA that the protesters chanted slogans against illegal settlement expansion at the expense of the native Palestinian population, as well as slogans that condemned the Israeli denial of access to water to Palestinian shepherding communities in the area.

The protesters marched towards a tent that was recently erected by Jewish settlers in the area but they were quelled by the Israeli occupation soldiers who fired teargas and stun grenades to disperse the protesters, WAFA added.

On Tuesday afternoon, scores of Jewish settlers, under the protection of Israeli army soldiers, broke into several communities in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank.

Settlers attacked Palestinian residents and their homes, damaging several vehicles and solar panels, destroying crops, and uprooting dozens of trees.

