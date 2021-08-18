Bennett Threatens Gaza: We Will Choose Time and Place to Respond to Rockets

After strong criticism from rival politicians, settler leaders and many analysts, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said yesterday he is going to choose a time and place to respond to the alleged rocket fire coming from Gaza.

“We will act at the time, place and in conditions that suit us, and not anyone else,” the Jerusalem Post reported him saying.

Prime Minister Bennett: "We will take action at the time, place and under the conditions, that suit us, and nobody else. From our perspective, the address in Gaza is Hamas, not rogue elements, and not anybody else other than Hamas." pic.twitter.com/XptZiaCzMu — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) August 17, 2021

“As far as we are concerned, Hamas is to blame, not rebels or anyone else but Hamas,” he added, stating that his mission “is to bring long-term security to the residents of the south and the Gaza envelope.”

During a visit to the Gaza Division and Southern Command, Bennett said they are “appropriately prepared.”

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that “Israel is determined to defend itself and will know how to do it.”

Gantz stated that Israel’s interests are “quiet, security and the return of our boys, home,” referring to the soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, who were taken as prisoners of war by Hamas during Israel’s attack on Gaza in 2014.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)