Bereaved Members of the Radwan Family Arrive at The European Hospital in Gaza – PHOTO GALLERY

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Another Palestinian protester was killed in Gaza today, as the Israeli military has escalated its response to Palestinian protests at the fence separating Israel from the besieged Strip.

Youssef Salem Radwan, 25, was killed and another 11 Palestinians were wounded when the Israeli military attacked Palestinian protesters near the fence separating Gaza from Israel.

The most violent of the Israeli responses to Palestinian protests took place at the fence east of the city of Khan Yunis, which is located in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestine Chronicle correspondent in Gaza said that Palestinian protesters have gathered near the fence for the last three days, protesting against the repeated raids on Al-Aqsa mosque by illegal Israeli Jewish settlers.

Last Thursday, five Palestinians were killed and others were wounded. Some of them were killed as a result of an explosive device that detonated near the fence. Others were shot and wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Gaza has been under hermetic Israeli siege since 2007, and the vast majority of the population is unable to leave or return to Gaza.

Several major Israeli wars were launched against the besieged Strip during this period, resulting in the death and wounding of thousands of Palestinians, mostly civilians.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)