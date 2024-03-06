‘Comply with the Law’ – Canada Faces Lawsuit against Military Export to Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The group of Palestinian Canadians and rights lawyers says it seeks to hold the Canadian government to its legal obligations.

A coalition of Palestinian Canadians and human rights lawyers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government seeking to stop it from permitting the export of military goods and technology to Israel.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights (CLAIHR), Al-Haq Law in the Service of Man – a Palestinian human rights group – along with Palestinian-Canadians.

“CLAIHR is seeking to hold the Canadian government to its legal obligations, both under international and domestic law, to ensure Canadian arms are not used to commit war crimes and crimes against humanity”, said Henry Off, member of Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights in a statement.

“We are calling on Foreign Affairs Minister Joly to comply with the law and halt all military export approvals to Israel.”

The Al-Haq organization said the coalition outlines “the extensive evidence that Israel has committed and continues to commit such violations and acts in its military operations in Gaza and in the West Bank, including the real and imminent risk that Israel is violating the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide.”

“The Israeli military is killing an average of 250 Palestinians per day in Gaza and has deliberately imposed a humanitarian crisis upon the 2.3 million Palestinian residents of Gaza, forcibly displacing 1.7 million people and bringing Gaza to the brink of famine – acts which are intended to destroy the Palestinian people in Gaza as a group,” said Shawan Jabarin, general-director of Al-Haq.

Al-Haq called on Canada “to honor its obligations under international law to stop the provision and transit of military equipment that may foreseeably be used in the commission of these international crimes.”

The CLAIHR group said in a statement the lawsuit is part of “a growing trend of similar lawsuits” filed in countries like the US, the UK, and the Netherlands, where an appeals court found that “it is undeniable that there is a clear risk that the exported F-35 parts are used in serious violations of international humanitarian law”.

Other countries like Spain, Italy, and Belgium have also announced that they have suspended arms sales to Israel due to the ongoing atrocities, the group said.

Over 30,700 Killed



Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 72,156 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip. Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)