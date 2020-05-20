Biden Opposes Withholding US Aid to Israel under Any Circumstances

Presidential candidate Joe Biden would oppose cutting off US aid to Israel under any circumstances, a foreign policy advisor has said.

Anthony Blinken, an advisor to the former vice president, reiterated on Monday Biden’s “complete” opposition to reducing or withholding military aid to the US ally, just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to go forward with the annexation of large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

Tucked into this piece, Biden wrote a letter on Monday thanking the Democratic Majority for Israel for its endorsement. The group had spent heavily against Bernie Sanders in the primary. Tony Blinken read the letter live to DMI meeting on Monday.https://t.co/dvgVEeIQUi pic.twitter.com/po1I3mhNlz — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 19, 2020

“He completely opposes it, he would not tie military assistance to Israel to any political decisions Israel makes,” Blinken said in a call organized by lobby organization the Democratic Majority for Israel.

Biden has previously stated that he believes conditioning US aid to Israel on its policies would be “outrageous” and “wrong”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday presented his unity government before parliament, putting an end to more than a year of political paralysis with a renewed pledge to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

After three general elections and an unprecedented deadlock, all within the course of one year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz signed a government coalition agreement on April 20.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)