Biden Opposes Withholding US Aid to Israel under Any Circumstances

May 20, 2020 Blog, News
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) meets with US politician Joe Biden. (Photo: File)

Presidential candidate Joe Biden would oppose cutting off US aid to Israel under any circumstances, a foreign policy advisor has said.

Anthony Blinken, an advisor to the former vice president, reiterated on Monday Biden’s “complete” opposition to reducing or withholding military aid to the US ally, just a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to go forward with the annexation of large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

“He completely opposes it, he would not tie military assistance to Israel to any political decisions Israel makes,” Blinken said in a call organized by lobby organization the Democratic Majority for Israel.

Biden has previously stated that he believes conditioning US aid to Israel on its policies would be “outrageous” and “wrong”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday presented his unity government before parliament, putting an end to more than a year of political paralysis with a renewed pledge to annex large swathes of the occupied West Bank.

After three general elections and an unprecedented deadlock, all within the course of one year, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival Benny Gantz signed a government coalition agreement on April 20.

(Palestine Chronicle, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Social Media)

